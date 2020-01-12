Sunday, January 12, 2020- Controversial Kenyan singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, is back with her madness.





The mother of five and self-declared president of single mothers, has caused a stir on social media after she shared a raunchy photo on Instagram.





The photo shows Akoth completely naked in bed showing off her melanin rich body.





However, this has not gone down well with a section of her fans who told her to respect herself as a mother.





Check out the photo and reaction below.





bootynation254 Hizi picha wachia kina rue baby,,,we don't want to see your fossil body madam boss 😂😂😂😂 bosses don't show off their body like you do...aiii!!!why don't you copy your friend @zarithebosslady

karanja4145 Self integrity and respect is a very important aspect in life . 😢

talliaelsy Looking like a man





deniskinara I think u need God in your life ...I'll pray for you this Sunday

ruthie_atys It's like there are two versions of akothee. The one that we all love and cherish, and this one version that almost seems like a possessed version of her.



