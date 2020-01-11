Saturday January 11, 2020

-Celebrated city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has accused State House operatives of orchestrating Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria's woes and mistreating him.





The controversial MP was on Friday arrested by the police and driven to Kilimani police station.





According to Ahmednasir, Moses Kuria is allegedly being mistreated for failing to heed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a project that was started by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga after the famous handshake.





“The Kenya police & the mandarins in the Off of President should STOP mistreating my friend Hon Moses Kuria, Mp Gatundu South. They must STOP criminalizing OPPOSITION POLITICS and DISSENT. Moses has ALL the RIGHT to refuse to subscribe to the BBI Project,'' Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.





However, according to the police reports, Kuria was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman identified as Joyce Wanja at Royal Media Services offices on December 8 last year.



