Friday January 17, 2020 – Celebrated lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has mocked Friday's arrest of Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino.





In a tweet, Ahmednasir said Babu Owino should be released immediately, sarcastically saying that he's a proponent of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





"HOW can the POLICE arrest a HANDSHAKE/BBI MP? Babu Owino must be released...immediately," tweeted Ahmednasir.





Owino was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting incident that left one person critically injured in Nairobi.





According to the DCI, investigations are currently ongoing to establish the motive of the incident that happened in a club.





"@DCI_Kenya Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Member of Parliament for Embakasi East following a shooting incident at B Club located along Galana Road within Kilimani.”





“The MP is in lawful custody as further investigations continue," DCI said in a tweet.





In recent weeks, Ahmednasir has poked holes into the arrest of DP William Ruto's allies, with the incarceration of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria last week angering him.



