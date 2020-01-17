Friday January 17, 2020 – Celebrated lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has mocked Friday's arrest of Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino.
In a tweet, Ahmednasir said Babu Owino should be released immediately, sarcastically saying that he's a proponent of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).
"HOW can the POLICE arrest a HANDSHAKE/BBI MP? Babu Owino must be released...immediately," tweeted Ahmednasir.
Owino was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting incident that left one person critically injured in Nairobi.
According to the DCI, investigations are currently ongoing to establish the motive of the incident that happened in a club.
"@DCI_Kenya Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Member of Parliament for Embakasi East following a shooting incident at B Club located along Galana Road within Kilimani.”
“The MP is in lawful custody as further investigations continue," DCI said in a tweet.
In recent weeks, Ahmednasir has poked holes into the arrest of DP William Ruto's allies, with the incarceration of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria last week angering him.
