Wednesday January 15, 2020 - Newly appointed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has hit the ground running after taking the reins from former CS Mwangi Kiunjuri

Speaking on Wednesday at his office, Munya ordered the Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) to start buying milk from farmers at Sh33 effective this Thursday.





Munya said this is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s intention to boost the milk industry.





"Following the President's directive, I have authorised New KCC to immediately start buying milk from farmers at Sh33 per litre.”





“The milk will be processed into powder for strategic food reserve as well as for use by GoK agencies & as relief food. GoK agencies will only buy local milk," Munya said.

He also said his Ministry will deal with the locust menace which is affecting the country especially Northern Kenya.





He said the Government has already procured chemicals needed in that campaign, adding that work is going on in the affected areas.





"We are deploying three more spray aircrafts tomorrow to the locust infested areas.”





“Chemicals have already been sourced.”





“We are also deploying 4 additional aircrafts for surveillance and distribute additional 20,000 litres of pesticide," he said.



