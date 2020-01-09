Thursday January 9, 2020 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has attacked Deputy President William after he said that President Uhuru Kenyatta has no plan to cling onto power.





On Tuesday, Ruto dismissed allegations that Uhuru intends to extend his term in office come 2022.





But speaking on Wednesday, Atwoli said that the second in command is not President Kenyatta’s spokesperson, adding that he should concentrate on service delivery rather than sideshows.

The aging trade unionist alluded that Ruto has not been sincere when it comes to matters of national interest.





“We’re going to unmask the DP soon because one cannot disrespect his boss and even fight him through proxies while pretending to speak for him,” Atwoli said.





Atwoli, who has been urinating on himself lately said that the Deputy President has been using his proxies to intimidate the President as he seeks to leave behind a legacy when he completes his second term in power.





The COTU boss argued that Ruto has made it clear that the Presidency is more important.





“It is Ruto who parades conmen everywhere he goes in the name of Tanga Tanga,” he said.



