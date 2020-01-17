Position: Record Management Administrator
Salary: Kes 25,000
Availability: Immediately
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
On behalf of our client, we seek to recruit highly competent and organized, process oriented Record Management Administrator to be based in Nairobi.
Job Description:
· Opening new files as required, maintaining a record of all files and records in use.
· To ensure that all records are properly stored, secured, referenced, and available when needed.
· Overseeing confidentiality of company ‘s files and documents.
· Support all stakeholders in record management.
· Enhance technology in creation, retrieval, storage, archiving and sharing of documents.
· Ensure that all files requested for from the registry are returned within the set time.
· Ensuring the maintenance of a record of all file movements.
· Monitor all outgoing mails is recorded and dispatched efficiently.
· Any other duties as may be assigned by the line manager.
Requirements
· Diploma in records management.
· Must have at least 1 or 2 years’ working experience in record management systems or registry
· Organized and confidential.
· Interpersonal skills.
· Good communication skills.
· Male candidates are highly encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV and Cover letter to career@excelwiseconsultants.co.ke on before 25th January 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
For more details visit: www.excelwiseconsultants.co.ke
