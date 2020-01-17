Position:

Record Management Administrator





Salary: Kes 25,000

Availability: Immediately

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

On behalf of our client, we seek to recruit highly competent and organized, process oriented Record Management Administrator to be based in Nairobi.

Job Description:

· Opening new files as required, maintaining a record of all files and records in use.

· To ensure that all records are properly stored, secured, referenced, and available when needed.

· Overseeing confidentiality of company ‘s files and documents.

· Support all stakeholders in record management.

· Enhance technology in creation, retrieval, storage, archiving and sharing of documents.

· Ensure that all files requested for from the registry are returned within the set time.

· Ensuring the maintenance of a record of all file movements.

· Monitor all outgoing mails is recorded and dispatched efficiently.

· Any other duties as may be assigned by the line manager.

Requirements

· Diploma in records management.

· Must have at least 1 or 2 years’ working experience in record management systems or registry

· Organized and confidential.

· Interpersonal skills.

· Good communication skills.

· Male candidates are highly encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV and Cover letter to career@excelwiseconsultants.co.ke on before 25th January 2020.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.