Tanager





IGNITE PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR

ORGANIZATION DESCRIPTION

Tanager is an international nonprofit that connects smallholder producers and private businesses to co-create new ways of realizing life-changing economic and social opportunity. Our process builds on years of technical expertise, on-the-ground presence and public / private partnerships to unite economic growth with social innovation.

Together, we are ushering in an era of equitable market systems that combine profitability with the power to address urgent challenges in poverty, malnutrition, and gender inequity.

Tanager provides a full range of services to co-create healthy markets that benefit all participants:

Connect: Tanager connects people and partners to bridge stakeholder divides, expand market access, and unlock the full potential of shared market opportunities. We bring the right people to the table and makes sure every voice is heard, linking smallholder producers to major consumer brands and everyone in between.

Analyze: Tanager combines technical expertise and business perspective to assess markets, analyze supply chains, and pilot new technologies and tools. We test promising business models and shed light on issues critical to market success. We advance research vital to emerging economies. Our analytical approach helps us identify variables early on, which saves time and money in the long run.

Implement: Tanager is a flexible implementing partner with a track record of delivering results in complex, dynamic environments. We drive ambitious initiatives to the finish line with a clear roadmap and the right resources at the right time and place. Our global expertise and on-the-ground presence brings last-mile experience crucial to sustainable market solutions. Clients know they can count on us to keep our word and see things through.

PEOPLE & VALUES

It takes bold hearts and resourceful minds to change the world. Our mission attracts high-caliber professionals who are dedicated to the work we do and the way we do it. We take risks, roll up our sleeves, and push the boundaries of what’s possible. We listen, learn, and adapt rapidly, without losing sight of our end goal or the momentum needed to reach it.

We are a networked team that supports each other.

We live our mission and exhibit and embrace the following values:

Discernment

· Make choices using sound thinking, intelligence, and experience.

· Be honest and ethical in everything you do and say.

· Set high standards and learn from your mistakes to continually improve.

· Trust your teammates’ capabilities and intentions.

Connection

· Build strong connections with our partners and communities to achieve results.

· Work as a team with everyone at the table and reach out for input as well as advice.

· Measure success, not by the boxes we tick, but by the real difference you make in people’s lives.

Balance

· Strive to achieve equilibrium in all you do.

· Exercise perspective and prioritize what is important.

· Align the interests, expectations, and needs of those we work with.

· Balance seriousness with humor and levity, and our work with our personal lives.

Agility

· Ask, evaluate, innovate, and apply to deliver the best results for all.

· Be agile, efficient, and adaptable in your relationships, processes and work.

· Take what we’ve learned and adapt to each new situation.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The Impacting Gender & Nutrition through Innovative Technical Exchange in Agriculture (IGNITE) mechanism is a five-year investment funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and implemented by Tanager to improve household nutrition and women’s empowerment by strengthening African institutions’ ability to integrate nutrition and gender into their way of doing business and their agriculture interventions.

IGNITE will work with African institutions to design, implement, and evaluate nutrition-sensitive and gender-integrated agriculture interventions. IGNITE will also strengthen the ability of African institutions to incorporate nutrition and gender equality into their policy priorities and business practices—their way of doing business.

Based on the interventions implemented by IGNITE clients, IGNITE will identify key mechanisms and drivers of demand for the scale up and replication of nutrition-sensitive and gender-integrated interventions. IGNITE activities will be targeted in Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Tanzania. Potential clients include NGOs, private sector companies, and government bodies working in agriculture.

POSITION SUMMARY

Tanager is seeking to recruit a project administrator based in their office in Nairobi, Kenya, to provide administrative support to the technical team required for the fulfillment of deliverables under the IGNITE project.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate IGNITE client engagements (40%)

· Support technical experts and Team Leader in developing project MOUs and accompanying scopes of work; process documentation internally following Tanager standard operating procedures.

· Document e-mail communication and capture notes from client meetings to inform development of client MOUs and scopes of work.

· Manage the client tracker by regular and timely updates of action points from meetings with clients. In consultation with the technical experts, track progress of activities as per scopes of work developed and in line with the IGNITE annual workplan.

· Support Team Leader and technical experts in the preparation of strategic meetings with donor and clients, including but not limited to compiling project documentation, preparing Tanager-branded presentations or infographics, etc.

Coordinate IGNITE internal and external documentation processes (40%)

· Review/proofread all IGNITE technical reports and documents to ensure they are concise and comprehensive before sharing with clients.

· Provide support in the editing and review of case studies, white papers, success stories by the IGNITE team and subawards before publishing. In addition, coordinate with the Director of Partnerships and Communication in ensuring the same are published in a timely manner on the Tanager website and other social media channels.

· Manage IGNITE technical document repository on SharePoint and other online databases to ensure consistency in filing and retrieving.

· Prepare documents in French and English, as needed and with instruction from your supervisor.

Coordinate IGNITE project administration (20%)

· Schedule regular technical meetings with clients, subawards, and consultants and compile meeting minutes and clear action items to be distributed to the responsible parties.

· Maintain a project contact database.

· Coordinate and support contractual management with consultants and local service providers on specific client engagements.

· Coordinate quality control of project deliverables like reports, case studies by subawards, consultants, local service providers to ensure they meet Tanager standards – quality and brand.

· Provide logistical and programmatic support for reflection and planning meetings with subaward partners.

Other duties as assigned by your supervisor

QUALIFICATIONS

· Bachelor’s degree in communication, public relations, business/project administration, project management or other relevant disciplines. A master’s degree and an understanding of the agriculture sector is an added advantage.

· Minimum of 6 years’ work experience in coordination and managing relations with at least 4 years’ experience in large, complex and dynamic projects as a project administrator or similar role in a fast-paced private sector space with a strong focus on client relations and management.

· Demonstrated ability and hands on experience with flowcharts and project management software. A project management professional certification is an added advantage

· Excellent business/professional writing skills and ability to review and edit technical documents.

· Solid organizational and time management skills with experience working on complex projects or business units with competing timelines

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required. Ability to build relationships and rapport with teams, staff, and clients and navigate challenging or unexpected circumstances with creativity, calm, and positivity. Ability to communicate effectively with persons on all levels both inside and outside the company on issues that could be complex or sensitive in nature

· Excellent client relationship management skills

· Adaptable, creative, and innovative. Collaborative and open to feedback. Able to work independently and in a small team setting

· Excellent written communication skills, including demonstrated ability to write required case studies, briefs in a clear, concise, well-organized manner

· Advanced computer skills in a Windows based environment including Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel

· Fluency in English and French, written and oral, required;

· Travel in Sub-Saharan Africa expected 10%

· Applicants from African countries strongly encouraged to apply

