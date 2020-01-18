0
Position: Administration intern
Location: Kisumu
Vacancy No: CGHR/118/01/20
Project: MALARIA- (E-2414)
Internship Area: Administration
A monthly stipend of Kes. 15,000
Internship period: one (1) year.
Job description
The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire,
sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance
their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI internship program (KIP) seeks to
develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the
Internship, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a
competitive edge in their job search. KEMRI-CGHR Kisumu is seeking to recruit an intern in the below mentioned field.
Qualifications
  • Diploma from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines: Business Management/ Business
    Administration, Supplies or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.
  •  Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age
  •  Provide a Certificate of good conduct
  • Should possess interpersonal and communication skills
  •  Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter
  • A person of integrity
  • Should possess strong analytical skills
  • Must be computer literate.
  • Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical insurance cover
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to:
The Deputy Director, CGHR,
P. O. Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu
Application deadline is February 4, 2020. The project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
