Position:

Administration intern





Location: Kisumu

Vacancy No: CGHR/118/01/20

Project: MALARIA- (E-2414)

Internship Area: Administration

A monthly stipend of Kes. 15,000

Internship period: one (1) year.

Job description

The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire,

sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance

their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI internship program (KIP) seeks to

develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the

Internship, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a

competitive edge in their job search. KEMRI-CGHR Kisumu is seeking to recruit an intern in the below mentioned field.

Qualifications

Diploma from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines: Business Management/ Business

Administration, Supplies or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age

Provide a Certificate of good conduct

Should possess interpersonal and communication skills

Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter

A person of integrity

Should possess strong analytical skills

Must be computer literate.

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical insurance cover

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to:

The Deputy Director, CGHR,

P. O. Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu