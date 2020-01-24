Accountant
Technical Training Institute – (for a fixed term period of 6 months only)
We seek to recruit for the position of an accountant to be based at SOS CV KE – Technical Training Institute.
Roles
- Maintain
monthly accounts for TTI, Kindergarten and Primary School for the period.
- Monthly
Bank statement reconciliations
- Monthly
reporting
- Analysis
of financial reports
- Preparation
of payments for the three facilities mentioned.
- Preparation
of monthly fees reconciliation statement
- Monthly
receivables, payables, income reconciliation and reporting.
- Payment
processing
- Any
other duty that may be assigned by the supervisor.
Required Qualifications/Abilities
- A
Bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting, from a recognized institution
of higher
learning.
- .A
CPA Part 2
- At
least 2 years of relevant work experience
- Knowledge
of Navision accounting software a plus
- Ability
to use MS office packages especially Word and Excel
- Available
immediately
How To Apply
If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application letter (stating current and expected pay) & updated CV(with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate or former supervisor ) addressed to the National Director to reach us on or before 4th February 2020 by email to: recruitment@soskenya.org
Only short listed candidates will be contacted. SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the core values of best practice, diversity and equality.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted. SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the core values of best practice, diversity and equality.
Loading...
Post a Comment