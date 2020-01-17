Patmol Security Services Ltd
We are a medium sized security firm providing guarding and security services to institutions, corporate and individuals.
We are urgently looking to hire an Accountant with immediate effect.
Purpose: The Accountant will oversee and manage the company’s accounting function.
S/He will report to the Operations & Admin Director and will also work with the General Manager.
This is a critical role in ensuring all the reports and accounts are timely prepared for presentation.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities
· Undertake all the accounting work
· Maintain and manage proper records of accounts for the company and clients
· Operate and manage the payroll system
· Ensure all the statutory deductions are made and submitted on time
· Carry out monthly reconciliations
· Prepare timely reports weekly and monthly as required
· Custodian of the company accounts files
· Advise the Management on financial aspects of the company
· Handle any additional responsibilities as assigned or required
Requirements
· CPA 2 and above from a recognized institutions
· 2 years work experience in a busy office
· Quick-books proficiency is a MUST
· Be prepared to perform all financial duties
· Proven ability to collect the necessary data, post the entries and give timely reports with a specified duration
· Strong analytical and problem solving skills
· Highly organized and able to work independently to meet deadlines
· Strong interpersonal and social skills
· Excellent written and oral communication skills
Those interested and ready for IMMEDIATE take up should send their applications & detailed CVs only to jobs@patmolsecurity.co.ke on or before 20th Jan 2020
