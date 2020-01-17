0
Patmol Security Services Ltd
We are a medium sized security firm providing guarding and security services to institutions, corporate and individuals.
We are urgently looking to hire an Accountant with immediate effect.
Purpose: The Accountant will oversee and manage the company’s accounting function.
S/He will report to the Operations & Admin Director and will also work with the General Manager.
This is a critical role in ensuring all the reports and accounts are timely prepared for presentation.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities
·         Undertake all the accounting work
·         Maintain and manage proper records of accounts for the company and clients
·         Operate and manage the payroll system
·         Ensure all the statutory deductions are made and submitted on time
·         Carry out monthly reconciliations
·         Prepare timely reports weekly and monthly as required
·         Custodian of the company accounts files
·         Advise the Management on financial aspects of the company
·         Handle any additional responsibilities as assigned or required
Requirements
·         CPA 2 and above from a recognized institutions
·         2 years work experience in a busy office
·         Quick-books proficiency is a MUST
·         Be prepared to perform all financial duties
·         Proven ability to collect the necessary data, post the entries and give timely reports with a specified duration
·         Strong analytical and problem solving skills
·         Highly organized and able to work independently to meet deadlines
·         Strong interpersonal and social skills
·         Excellent written and oral communication skills
Those interested and ready for IMMEDIATE take up should send their applications & detailed CVs only to jobs@patmolsecurity.co.ke on or before 20th Jan 2020
