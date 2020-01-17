Patmol Security Services Ltd





We are a medium sized security firm providing guarding and security services to institutions, corporate and individuals.

We are urgently looking to hire an Accountant with immediate effect.

Purpose: The Accountant will oversee and manage the company’s accounting function.

S/He will report to the Operations & Admin Director and will also work with the General Manager.

This is a critical role in ensuring all the reports and accounts are timely prepared for presentation.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities

· Undertake all the accounting work

· Maintain and manage proper records of accounts for the company and clients

· Operate and manage the payroll system

· Ensure all the statutory deductions are made and submitted on time

· Carry out monthly reconciliations

· Prepare timely reports weekly and monthly as required

· Custodian of the company accounts files

· Advise the Management on financial aspects of the company

· Handle any additional responsibilities as assigned or required

Requirements

· CPA 2 and above from a recognized institutions

· 2 years work experience in a busy office

· Quick-books proficiency is a MUST

· Be prepared to perform all financial duties

· Proven ability to collect the necessary data, post the entries and give timely reports with a specified duration

· Strong analytical and problem solving skills

· Highly organized and able to work independently to meet deadlines

· Strong interpersonal and social skills

· Excellent written and oral communication skills