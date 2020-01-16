Space and Style Ltd is a Kenyan company that has been in operation since 2002 steadily growing to be at the forefront of supply of specialized building solutions.

It is through the strength of our products that we have become market leaders in the building industry in Kenya and the region.

Space and Style is seeking qualified Kenyan candidates for the following positions:

Senior Accountant

We are looking for an experienced Senior accountant to oversee general accounting operations by controlling and verifying our financial transactions.

Senior accountant duties also include ensuring accuracy and effectiveness in all of our accounting tasks.

Responsibilities

· Verify, allocate, post and reconcile accounts payable and receivable

· Produce error-free accounting reports and present their results

· Analyze financial information and summarize financial status

· Spot errors and suggest ways to improve efficiency and spending

· Provide technical support and advice on Management accountant

· Review and recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures

· Manage accounting assistants and bookkeepers

· Participate in financial standards setting and in forecast process

· Provide input into department’s goal setting process

· Prepare financial statements and produce budget according to schedule

· Assist with tax audits and tax returns

· Direct internal and external audits to ensure compliance

· Plan, assign and review staff’s work

· Support month-end and year-end close process

· Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls

· Liaise with our Financial manager to improve financial procedures

Requirements

· Proven experience as a financial controller, accounting supervisor, chief or senior accountant

· Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures

· In-depth understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

· Awareness of business trends

· Familiarity with financial accounting statements

· Experience with general ledger functions and the month-end/year-end close process

· Hands-on experience with accounting software packages, like Sage or SAP

· Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables

· Accuracy and attention to detail

· Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills

· BS degree in Accounting, Finance or relevant

· Relevant certification (e.g. CPA- K)

How to Apply

If you feel you meet the above criteria send your cv to applications@spaceandstyle.co.ke.