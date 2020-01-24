Friday, January 24, 2020 - A traffic cop was bundled out of a motorist’s car and almost given mob justice by irate members of the public.





The uniformed cop entered the female motorist’s car by force and ordered her to drive to the police station but the defiant lady who is said to be an activist refused to follow the cop’s orders.





She said it’s unlawful for a traffic cop to enter a motorist’s car and refused to drive the car to the station.





She then incited members of the public who had gathered to witness the drama and after inciting them, the cop was bundled out of the salon car and almost given mob justice.





He was forced to run for his dear life.





