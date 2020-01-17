Friday January 17, 2020 - Former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, has described Deputy President William Ruto as a “deceptive serial conman” who takes advantage of friends and later dumps them.





Speaking during an interview, Jirongo claimed that Ruto defrauded him of KSh 1 million in the aftermath of the 1992 General Elections after a T-shirt tender deal went sour.





He revealed that the DP asked him for a tender to supply T-shirts desperately and ended up paying dearly.





“I gave Ruto a tender to supply 10,000 T-shirts.”

“He colluded with young boys in the stores and delivered the same T-shirts 10 times.”





“I ended up paying him 10 times for the same unknowingly.”





“I paid him KSh 1.2 million shillings for the delivery of 1,000 T-shirts instead of KSh 120,000 as one T-shirt at that time cost KSh 120,” he said.





Jirongo further claimed that Ruto was not part of the famous Youth for KANU 92 (YK 92) which ensured retired president Daniel Moi retained power that time at the expense of a divided opposition.





"William Ruto was never part of YK 92.”





“He was one of the young men who spent their time at KICC at the youths and women’s office with Julia Ojiambo," he said.



