Monday, January 13, 2020 - A boda boda operator from Kikoko, Makueni County, has been arrested after he was caught eloping with an underage girl.





The sexually starved rider had eloped with a form 2 girl from Kyang’a Girls and hid her in Mlolongo.





The girl’s parents had reported her missing but after investigations, it was found out that she had eloped with a boda boda rider.

