Tuesday January 7, 2020 - Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei has predicted that Kenya may be headed for a revolution initiated by Kenyans due to the hard economic times currently being experienced.





Speaking an interview on Citizen TV’s Day Break show, Shollei stated that Kenyans are struggling in the hard economic times amidst other problems and have been pushed to the wall.





“If people continue becoming poor and the economy failing, there will be a revolution in this country.”









“It doesn’t matter who will be president or not president,” remarked Shollei.





According to Shollei, various sectors that were highly reliable have continued to fail, leading to dwindling earnings for Kenyans.





“We have many problems in Kenya.”





“We have security problems, locusts invading our country, collapse in the dairy, coffee and maize farmers.”





“If we got the ministries working, starting from the Agriculture, Trade and Tourism ministries, these problems can be easy to handle,” added Shollei.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







