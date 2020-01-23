Thursday, January 23, 2020 - About two years, a jobless lady identified as Claudia Jematia, took to the streets and raised a placard on a busy road, hoping to attract the attention of potential employers.





The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology graduate had a degree in IT and Masters in Advanced Security and Digital Forensics but despite her impressive CV, she failed to secure a job after graduating.





Her photos went viral on social media and displayed the level of joblessness amongst educated Kenyan youths.





Claudia’s ambition finally landed her a job at the United Nations and she now works at the humanitarian’s body offices in Austria, Vienna, according to her facebook bio.





As they say, ambition is priceless.





