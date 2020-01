Sunday, January 12, 2020 - Prostitutes who flock to sell flesh at the infamous Rwambogo brothel in Thika town had a long day on Sunday after a church camped near the entrance.





The preachers were preaching against sexual immorality, a message that was targeting the prostitutes and their clients.





The usually busy brothel was deserted since no man wanted to be spotted entering there to buy sex as people converged to hear the Gospel.





