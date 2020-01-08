SECRETARY/RECEPTIONIST (2 positions)
- Diploma/degree.
- Good
writing and computer skills
- Age
22-27 years.
- Healthy
and good looking image.
DOCTOR’S ASSISTANT (2 positions)
- Certificate/Diploma
- Age
20-26 years.
- Non
experienced are welcome (provided training)
- Healthy
and good looking image.
NUTRITIONIST (2 positions)
- Diploma/Degree.
- Age
22-27 years.
CLEANER (2 positions)
- K.C.S.E Certificate.
- Age 20-25 years.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their C.Vs with their photo (Current full photo) to: acudoctorj@gmail.com or info@hh-international.com.
All inquiries are to be made through EMAIL and should NOT make PHONECALLS.
