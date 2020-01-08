SECRETARY/RECEPTIONIST (2 positions)

Diploma/degree.

Good writing and computer skills

Age 22-27 years.

Healthy and good looking image.

DOCTOR’S ASSISTANT (2 positions)

Certificate/Diploma

Age 20-26 years.

Non experienced are welcome (provided training)

Healthy and good looking image.

NUTRITIONIST (2 positions)

Diploma/Degree.

Age 22-27 years.

CLEANER (2 positions)

K.C.S.E Certificate.

Age 20-25 years.

How to Apply