Friday, January 3, 2020 -This starved dude took to social media and posted a video on his Insta stories showing 5 used condoms in his house with the intention of bragging about his sexual prowess.





“ I don’t make empty noises.” The dude shouted and displayed used condoms to prove that his “ding-dong” has been over-working.



We are in the 3rd day in the new year and he has already slept with 5 different ladies.







Check out the video.







