JOB TITLE:

County Accountants (5 Posts)





SCALE: 6

LOCATION (COUNTY): Mandera County, Turkana County, Samburu County, Lamu County and Marsabit County

DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Finance

TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent and Pensionable

This position is responsible for supporting the County Elections Manager (CEM) on day to day operations and preparation of all books of accounts in the County office.

Responsibilities

Initiate payment process, prepare and examine vouchers received from the Constituency Office Clerks in the County;

Prepare payroll for the temporary hired election officials for the County;

Maintain cashbooks and bank reconciliation for the County;

Deduct and submit statutory deductions made in the County;

Disbursement of funds to constituency offices within the County and check off returns;

Advise the CEM on all County financial matters;

Certify and verify returns and vouchers in the County;

Write cheques and arranging for withdrawal of cash for County office use;

Ensure settlement of bills for the services and goods supplied to the County offices;

Handle leave records, office accommodation, medical issues, and any other administrative matters in the County;

Manage and update the risk register on electoral operations in the County;

Maintain leases, County assets titles and ensure security of all IEBC owned and hired premises;

Deal with procurement matters promptly as may be directed in collaboration with Supply Chain Management Assistant;

Identify constituency needs and supplies and address them for the County;

Coordinate and maintain proper staff files, personnel, and accounting records;

Certify and verify returns from the constituencies;

Prepare expenditure returns in the County

Qualifications

Must have a minimum of Bachelor’s degree in, Finance, Commerce or comparable discipline from a recognized institution;

Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) (K) or its equivalent qualifications

Must be a member of ICPAK;

Must have at least three (3) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization;

Must hail from the County he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity

Must have good interpersonal and communication skills;

Must be a team player and possess good management and leadership skills;

Must be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;

Must be a person of undoubted integrity

Integrity Clearance

Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);

Higher Education Loans Board;

Professional bodies (where applicable) to which the applicant is a member g. LSK, IHRM, KISM, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. (where applicable) and Credit Reference Bureau Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference

How to Apply

Applications are strictly online. Details, including job requirements are available on the Commission website, https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs

After completing online application, applicants are also required to submit hard copies of application letters, detailed CVs, academic certificates, testimonials, and ID/Passport to:

The Commission Secretary/CEO

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, 15th floor Anniversary Towers,

P.O. Box 45371-00100,