JOB TITLE: County Accountants (5 Posts)
SCALE:6
LOCATION (COUNTY): Mandera County, Turkana County, Samburu County, Lamu County and Marsabit County
DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Finance
TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent and Pensionable
This position is responsible for supporting the County Elections Manager (CEM) on day to day operations and preparation of all books of accounts in the County office.
Responsibilities
- Initiate
payment process, prepare and examine vouchers received from the
Constituency Office Clerks in the County;
- Prepare
payroll for the temporary hired election officials for the County;
- Maintain
cashbooks and bank reconciliation for the County;
- Deduct
and submit statutory deductions made in the County;
- Disbursement
of funds to constituency offices within the County and check off returns;
- Advise
the CEM on all County financial matters;
- Certify
and verify returns and vouchers in the County;
- Write
cheques and arranging for withdrawal of cash for County office use;
- Ensure
settlement of bills for the services and goods supplied to the County
offices;
- Handle
leave records, office accommodation, medical issues, and any other
administrative matters in the County;
- Manage
and update the risk register on electoral operations in the County;
- Maintain
leases, County assets titles and ensure security of all IEBC owned and hired
premises;
- Deal
with procurement matters promptly as may be directed in collaboration with
Supply Chain Management Assistant;
- Identify
constituency needs and supplies and address them for the County;
- Coordinate
and maintain proper staff files, personnel, and accounting records;
- Certify
and verify returns from the constituencies;
- Prepare
expenditure returns in the County
Qualifications
- Must
have a minimum of Bachelor’s degree in, Finance, Commerce or comparable
discipline from a recognized institution;
- Must
be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) (K) or its equivalent
qualifications
- Must
be a member of ICPAK;
- Must
have at least three (3) years of service in a comparable position from a
reputable organization;
- Must
hail from the County he/she is applying for as indicated in national
identity
- Must
have good interpersonal and communication skills;
- Must
be a team player and possess good management and leadership skills;
- Must
be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;
- Must
be a person of undoubted integrity
Integrity Clearance
Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;
- Ethics
and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
- Directorate
of Criminal Investigation (DCI);
- Kenya
Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Office
of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);
- Higher
Education Loans Board;
- Professional
bodies (where applicable) to which the applicant is a member g. LSK, IHRM,
KISM, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. (where applicable) and Credit Reference Bureau
Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference
How to Apply
Applications are strictly online. Details, including job requirements are available on the Commission website, https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs
After completing online application, applicants are also required to submit hard copies of application letters, detailed CVs, academic certificates, testimonials, and ID/Passport to:
The Commission Secretary/CEO
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, 15th floor Anniversary Towers,
P.O. Box 45371-00100,
Nairobi
