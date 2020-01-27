Position:

Principal Accountant J/G N (3 Positions)





REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/01/01/20

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 55,150 – 82,330 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.

Job description

The Principal Accountant will be deployed to head the departmental accounting unit or deployed to the accounting unit.

Responsibilities

Advice the department on all financial matters

Interpretation and implementation of financial regulation and procedures, circulars, letters and instructions.

Spearheading preparations of departmental annual and supplementary budgets estimates

Ensuring departmental budget implementation as per the Appropriations Act

Authorization of payment

Preparation of timely and quality management financial reports which include monthly bank reconciliation statements and quarterly financial reports

Preparation of annual financial statements

Preparation of responses to external audit reports on departmental financial matters

Supervision, deployment, setting targets and appraisal of departmental accounts staff

Ensuring safe custody of assets and record management of the department

Ensuring effective internal control system in the department

Qualifications

A Bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option)

Passed Part III of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent;

Served in the grade of Chief Accountant, Job Group ‘M’ or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private Sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and Registration of Accountants Board (RAB).

Attended a management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution.

Integrity and commitment to produce results;

Creative and innovative, technical problem solving, transformative and resource management skills;

Ability to work with minimum supervision;

Good organization and supervisory skills.





Position: Senior Accountant J/G L (2 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/02/01/20

Location: Kilifi

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time

Job description

An Officer in this grade will be responsible for timely and accurate preparation of quality management reports that fall under his/her sections

Work at this level will also include planning, directing, coordinating, supervising areas of control, training and development of staff under him/her and setting targets for the section(s)

The officer may occasionally be required to undertake ad hoc assignments relating to accounting services

He may be assigned responsibilities to authorize payments and sign cheques subject to limit set

He will certify and verify return, documents, vouchers, monitor collection of revenue including inspection and responsible for government assets, records and custody of accountable documents under his/her section.

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

served in the grade of Accountant I, Job Group ‘K’ or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent qualification.





Position: Accountant J/G K (10 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/03/01/20

Location: Kilifi County

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 37,030 – 49,950 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.

Responsibilities

Preparation and verification of vouchers as per laid down standard payment procedures;

Conducting routine accounting works using Intergrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) such as data capture, invoincing, validation, payments and production of related reports

Maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks and registers

Preparation of monthly bank reconciliation statements

Preparation of financial management reports such as monthly, quarterly and annual reports

Ensuring safe custody of County Government records and assets under custody.

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

Bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination

OR

Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its approved equivalent qualification.





Position: Economist J/G L (3 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/06/01/20

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.

Location; Kilifi

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.

Job description

The holder of this position will participate in the process of formulation of economic plans, policies and measurement of execution of the plans.

Responsibilities

Participate in analyzing , formulating, and overseeing the measurement of economic plans, policies and measurement of execution of the plans;

Participate in the preparation of the economic plans to ensure sectoral plans and other strategies are budgeted for.

Participate in writing reports on public economics, financial economics and sector specific economic issues.

Participate in capacity building of departments on formulation of economic plans and measurement of their implementation.

Participate in the analysis and interpretation of economic data that is used for decision making in the County.

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

Served in the grade of Economist I or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Macroeconomics and Mathematics.

Technical Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in these areas.

Member of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.

Experience in statistical software (STATA, SAS, E-views, and R&MATLAB).

Advanced skills in the usage of MS – Excel)





Position: Principal Fiscal Analyst J/G N (1 Position)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/07/01/20

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 55,150 – 82,330 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.

Job description

The holder of this position coordinates resource requirement review, rationale of allocation and links them to sectoral plans and policies. Will also lead in initiating proposals for additional expenditure, reallocation and monitoring expenditure and projects.

Responsibilities

Coordinate implementation of advisories to departments on all budgeting and financial matters to support the achievement of the County’s strategic objectives.

Assess financial viability of department investments/projects

Formulate the development budget of the department in line with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework

Coordinating the departmental resource allocation in line with the County’s development agenda

Coordinating the linkage of the departmental budget to cash flow plans by providing programme/project implementation status reports to initiate requests for withdrawal of funds

Coordinating the capacity building in the Budget function.

Coordinating the development of budget policy, budget systems and reforms

Oversee the revenue raising measures of the department and present revenue shortfalls and remedial actions plans

Develop financial and non-financial reports for the department

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

Served in the grade of Chief Economist/Chief Fiscal Analyst or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Macroeconomics, Mathematics and Finance.

Technical Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in these areas.

Member of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.

Attended a management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution.





Position: Fiscal Analyst J/G L (3 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/08/01/20

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.

Location: Kilifi

Job description

The holder of this position will participate in initiating proposals for additional expenditure and relocation and monitoring expenditure and projects including programme implementation on a regular basis.

Responsibilities

Preparing Budgets for recurrent and development votes;

Preparing quarterly expenditure forecasts as a basis for release of funds;

Monitor expenditure and projects including programme and project implementation on a timely basis and ensuring timely disbursement of funds.

Determining performance indicators for programmes

Assisting the departments in on costing of programmes

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

Served in the grade of Economist I/ Fiscal Analyst I or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Macroeconomics, Mathematics and Finance.

Technical Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in these areas.

Member of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.





Position: Public Investment Management Specialist J/G N (2 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/09/01/20

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 55,150 – 82,330 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time

Location: Kilifi

Job description

The holder of the position will to work together with the team of economists in the division of economic planning on the tasks related to improve the efficiency of public investment management process.

Responsibilities

Assess the existing model of public investment management and conduct an efficiency assessment of the public investment model with a particular focus on evaluating the strength and efficiency of public investment management;

Recommend and implement measures aimed at improving the efficiency of and streamlining the public investment management process.

Analyze the legal framework governing the processes of the public investment management system and produce a list of measures to bring them up to the level where they would become univocal, easy to understand and implement.

Assess the existing project appraisal and selection process with particular focus on the portfolio of projects available for investment and public private partnership.

Undertake transaction advisory procedures necessary to project public investment project returns to investors.

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

Served in the grade of Chief Economist/Chief Fiscal Analyst or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Macroeconomics, Mathematics and Finance.

Technical Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in these areas.

Member of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.

Attended a management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution.





Position: Project Management Specialist J/G N (3 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/10/01/20

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 55,150 – 82,330 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.

Location: Kilifi

Job description

The holder of this position will lead the development and management of monitoring, evaluation frameworks and learning system for projects and service delivery.

Responsibilities

Coordinate, develop and strengthen County Integrated Monitoring and Evaluation Systems.

Lead formulation and measurement of the Monitoring and Evaluation Frameworks.

Lead formulation of measurement tools.

Lead proposal writing for sector specific partnership projects.

Prepare County Annual Progress Reports on implementation of the County Integrated Development Plan.

Review the project implementation activities to assess results and impact

Design and implement systems to track program progress against indicators

Collect and verify information and maintain performance monitoring plans, reports, work plans and periodic reports.

Monitor program implementation and make recommendations on adjustments and modifications where necessary.

Develop and maintain systems to collect and analyze information on inputs, outputs, outcomes and impact of the program.

Promote learning and knowledge sharing of best practices and lessons learnt both internally and externally.

Coordinate regular update of data and information on project implementation and service delivery to facilitate planning, budgeting and resource mobilization

Lead training and development to the department on Monitoring and Evaluation.

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

Bachelor’s degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Development studies, Project Planning and Management.

7 years of relevant work experience

Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluate skills in these areas

Conversant and certified member of Project Management Standards Body

Experience of statistical software

Advance MS Suite skills.

Attended a management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution





Position: Project Assistant J/G H (3 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/11/01/20

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 24,580 – 32,760 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.

Location: Kilifi

Job description

The holder of this position will support the project management specialist in the day to day running of the project management work particularly monitoring and evaluation.

Responsibilities

Coordinating, regular updates of the project status reports and production of the progress reports.

Coordinate review of the project status reports, progress reports and data to inform monitoring and evaluation.

Create and manage electronic and manual filling systems, and maintain and updates files and records, archiving and storage of the collected project data and reports

Undertake compilation of progress reports/training reports/meeting minutes

Undertake project specific data collection to inform evaluation decisions

Contribute to proposal writing for sector specific partnership projects

Support the project management team in follow-up of action points

Support in planning and organizing internal and external meetings, archiving of meeting proceedings and minutes workshops and other events.

Establish and maintain a key contact database and email list of all project teams and partners, collaborators and other stakeholders

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

Diploma in Development studies, Project Planning and Management.

Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in these areas.

Advance MS Suite skills





Position: Statistician I J/G L (3 Positions)

REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/12/01/20

Terms of Service: – Permanent

Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.

Location; Kilifi

Job description

The holder of this position will lead the design and implementation of surveys and regular data collection meant to provide data necessary for statistics to inform planning and budgeting as well as review of the service delivery strategy.

Responsibilities

Undertake research design, sampling design, data collection, processing and analysis and report writing;

Assessment of statistical infrastructure including the quality and use of appropriate sampling frames and sample methodology, geographical information systems, use of information and communication technology.

Assessment of quality and availability of key indicators in the main statistical domains.

Consolidation of sector/topic assessments into a full, up to date assessment report/ compendium

Take lead in the production of the county statistical abstracts.

Experience in research tool design, data collection and analysis.

Demonstrated ability and experience in conducting and coordinating surveys (households, business/establishments), data analysis and training professional statisticians.

Qualifications

Be Kenyan Citizen

Served in the grade of Statistician II or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3) years;

A Minimum of an Upper Second Class Honors Degree in Statistics.

Experience in statistical software (STATA, SAS, E-views, and R&MATLAB).

Advanced skills in the usage of MS – Excel.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria MUST use the Application for Employment Form (KCPSB 001) and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates and testimonials.

The form can either be;

Obtained from the Kilifi County Public Service Board Offices OR

Downloaded from the Kilifi County website

Applicants can choose to;

Deliver the form to the Office of the Secretary; County Public Service Board at the Kilifi Complex Centre, Tuskys Building 2 nd Floor

Address it to;-

THE SECRETARY, COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

KILIFI COUNTY GOVERNMENT

P.O BOX 491-80108

KILIFI

All applications in hard copy stating the post applied for should be received not later than 5.00pm on 13th day of February, 2020.

Kilifi County is an equal opportunity employer hence encourages women and physically challenged persons to apply.