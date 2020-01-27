Position: Principal Accountant J/G N (3 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/01/01/20
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 55,150 – 82,330 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Job description
The Principal Accountant will be deployed to head the departmental accounting unit or deployed to the accounting unit.
Responsibilities
- Advice
the department on all financial matters
- Interpretation
and implementation of financial regulation and procedures, circulars,
letters and instructions.
- Spearheading
preparations of departmental annual and supplementary budgets estimates
- Ensuring
departmental budget implementation as per the Appropriations Act
- Authorization
of payment
- Preparation
of timely and quality management financial reports which include monthly
bank reconciliation statements and quarterly financial reports
- Preparation
of annual financial statements
- Preparation
of responses to external audit reports on departmental financial matters
- Supervision,
deployment, setting targets and appraisal of departmental accounts staff
- Ensuring
safe custody of assets and record management of the department
- Ensuring
effective internal control system in the department
Qualifications
- A
Bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option)
- Passed
Part III of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its
recognized equivalent;
- Served
in the grade of Chief Accountant, Job Group ‘M’ or in a comparable and
relevant position in the Public Service or private Sector for a minimum
period of three (3) years;
- Registered
with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and
Registration of Accountants Board (RAB).
- Attended
a management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized
institution.
- Integrity
and commitment to produce results;
- Creative
and innovative, technical problem solving, transformative and resource
management skills;
- Ability
to work with minimum supervision;
- Good
organization and supervisory skills.
Position: Senior Accountant J/G L (2 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/02/01/20
Location: Kilifi
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time
Job description
- An
Officer in this grade will be responsible for timely and accurate
preparation of quality management reports that fall under his/her sections
- Work
at this level will also include planning, directing, coordinating,
supervising areas of control, training and development of staff under
him/her and setting targets for the section(s)
- The
officer may occasionally be required to undertake ad hoc assignments
relating to accounting services
- He
may be assigned responsibilities to authorize payments and sign cheques
subject to limit set
- He
will certify and verify return, documents, vouchers, monitor collection of
revenue including inspection and responsible for government assets,
records and custody of accountable documents under his/her section.
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- served
in the grade of Accountant I, Job Group ‘K’ or in a comparable and
relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum
period of three (3) years;
- Passed
Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its
recognized equivalent qualification.
Position: Accountant J/G K (10 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/03/01/20
Location: Kilifi County
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 37,030 – 49,950 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Responsibilities
- Preparation
and verification of vouchers as per laid down standard payment procedures;
- Conducting
routine accounting works using Intergrated Financial Management
Information System (IFMIS) such as data capture, invoincing, validation,
payments and production of related reports
- Maintenance
of primary records such as cashbooks and registers
- Preparation
of monthly bank reconciliation statements
- Preparation
of financial management reports such as monthly, quarterly and annual
reports
- Ensuring
safe custody of County Government records and assets under custody.
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- Bachelors
degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of
the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination
OR
- Passed
Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its
approved equivalent qualification.
Position: Economist J/G L (3 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/06/01/20
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.
Location; Kilifi
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Job description
The holder of this position will participate in the process of formulation of economic plans, policies and measurement of execution of the plans.
Responsibilities
- Participate
in analyzing , formulating, and overseeing the measurement of economic
plans, policies and measurement of execution of the plans;
- Participate
in the preparation of the economic plans to ensure sectoral plans and
other strategies are budgeted for.
- Participate
in writing reports on public economics, financial economics and sector
specific economic issues.
- Participate
in capacity building of departments on formulation of economic plans and
measurement of their implementation.
- Participate
in the analysis and interpretation of economic data that is used for
decision making in the County.
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- Served
in the grade of Economist I or in a comparable and relevant position in
the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3)
years;
- Bachelor’s
degree in Economics, Macroeconomics and Mathematics.
- Technical
Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues
and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in
these areas.
- Member
of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and
Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.
- Experience
in statistical software (STATA, SAS, E-views, and R&MATLAB).
- Advanced
skills in the usage of MS – Excel)
Position: Principal Fiscal Analyst J/G N (1 Position)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/07/01/20
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 55,150 – 82,330 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Job description
The holder of this position coordinates resource requirement review, rationale of allocation and links them to sectoral plans and policies. Will also lead in initiating proposals for additional expenditure, reallocation and monitoring expenditure and projects.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate
implementation of advisories to departments on all budgeting and financial
matters to support the achievement of the County’s strategic objectives.
- Assess
financial viability of department investments/projects
- Formulate
the development budget of the department in line with the Medium Term
Expenditure Framework
- Coordinating
the departmental resource allocation in line with the County’s development
agenda
- Coordinating
the linkage of the departmental budget to cash flow plans by providing
programme/project implementation status reports to initiate requests for
withdrawal of funds
- Coordinating
the capacity building in the Budget function.
- Coordinating
the development of budget policy, budget systems and reforms
- Oversee
the revenue raising measures of the department and present revenue
shortfalls and remedial actions plans
- Develop
financial and non-financial reports for the department
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- Served
in the grade of Chief Economist/Chief Fiscal Analyst or in a comparable
and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a
minimum period of three (3) years;
- Bachelor’s
degree in Economics, Macroeconomics, Mathematics and Finance.
- Technical
Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues
and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in
these areas.
- Member
of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and
Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.
- Attended
a management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized
institution.
Position: Fiscal Analyst J/G L (3 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/08/01/20
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Location: Kilifi
Job description
The holder of this position will participate in initiating proposals for additional expenditure and relocation and monitoring expenditure and projects including programme implementation on a regular basis.
Responsibilities
- Preparing
Budgets for recurrent and development votes;
- Preparing
quarterly expenditure forecasts as a basis for release of funds;
- Monitor
expenditure and projects including programme and project implementation on
a timely basis and ensuring timely disbursement of funds.
- Determining
performance indicators for programmes
- Assisting
the departments in on costing of programmes
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- Served
in the grade of Economist I/ Fiscal Analyst I or in a comparable and
relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum
period of three (3) years;
- Bachelor’s
degree in Economics, Macroeconomics, Mathematics and Finance.
- Technical
Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues
and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in
these areas.
- Member
of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and
Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.
Position: Public Investment Management Specialist J/G N (2 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/09/01/20
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 55,150 – 82,330 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time
Location: Kilifi
Job description
The holder of the position will to work together with the team of economists in the division of economic planning on the tasks related to improve the efficiency of public investment management process.
Responsibilities
- Assess
the existing model of public investment management and conduct an
efficiency assessment of the public investment model with a particular
focus on evaluating the strength and efficiency of public investment
management;
- Recommend
and implement measures aimed at improving the efficiency of and
streamlining the public investment management process.
- Analyze
the legal framework governing the processes of the public investment
management system and produce a list of measures to bring them up to the
level where they would become univocal, easy to understand and implement.
- Assess
the existing project appraisal and selection process with particular focus
on the portfolio of projects available for investment and public private
partnership.
- Undertake
transaction advisory procedures necessary to project public investment
project returns to investors.
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- Served
in the grade of Chief Economist/Chief Fiscal Analyst or in a comparable
and relevant position in the Public Service or private sector for a
minimum period of three (3) years;
- Bachelor’s
degree in Economics, Macroeconomics, Mathematics and Finance.
- Technical
Proficiency: Skills and experience in working on economic policy issues
and data analysis. Strong conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in
these areas.
- Member
of the chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or certified investment and
Financial Analyst (CIFA) or relevant proficiency body.
- Attended
a management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized
institution.
Position: Project Management Specialist J/G N (3 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/10/01/20
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 55,150 – 82,330 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Location: Kilifi
Job description
The holder of this position will lead the development and management of monitoring, evaluation frameworks and learning system for projects and service delivery.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate,
develop and strengthen County Integrated Monitoring and Evaluation
Systems.
- Lead
formulation and measurement of the Monitoring and Evaluation Frameworks.
- Lead
formulation of measurement tools.
- Lead
proposal writing for sector specific partnership projects.
- Prepare
County Annual Progress Reports on implementation of the County Integrated
Development Plan.
- Review
the project implementation activities to assess results and impact
- Design
and implement systems to track program progress against indicators
- Collect
and verify information and maintain performance monitoring plans, reports,
work plans and periodic reports.
- Monitor
program implementation and make recommendations on adjustments and
modifications where necessary.
- Develop
and maintain systems to collect and analyze information on inputs,
outputs, outcomes and impact of the program.
- Promote
learning and knowledge sharing of best practices and lessons learnt both
internally and externally.
- Coordinate
regular update of data and information on project implementation and
service delivery to facilitate planning, budgeting and resource
mobilization
- Lead
training and development to the department on Monitoring and Evaluation.
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- Bachelor’s
degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Development studies, Project Planning
and Management.
- 7
years of relevant work experience
- Strong
conceptual, analytical and evaluate skills in these areas
- Conversant
and certified member of Project Management Standards Body
- Experience
of statistical software
- Advance
MS Suite skills.
- Attended
a management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized
institution
Position: Project Assistant J/G H (3 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/11/01/20
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 24,580 – 32,760 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Location: Kilifi
Job description
The holder of this position will support the project management specialist in the day to day running of the project management work particularly monitoring and evaluation.
Responsibilities
- Coordinating,
regular updates of the project status reports and production of the
progress reports.
- Coordinate
review of the project status reports, progress reports and data to inform
monitoring and evaluation.
- Create
and manage electronic and manual filling systems, and maintain and updates
files and records, archiving and storage of the collected project data and
reports
- Undertake
compilation of progress reports/training reports/meeting minutes
- Undertake
project specific data collection to inform evaluation decisions
- Contribute
to proposal writing for sector specific partnership projects
- Support
the project management team in follow-up of action points
- Support
in planning and organizing internal and external meetings, archiving of
meeting proceedings and minutes workshops and other events.
- Establish
and maintain a key contact database and email list of all project teams
and partners, collaborators and other stakeholders
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- Diploma
in Development studies, Project Planning and Management.
- Strong
conceptual, analytical and evaluative skills in these areas.
- Advance
MS Suite skills
Position: Statistician I J/G L (3 Positions)
REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/12/01/20
Terms of Service: – Permanent
Salary Scale: 41,770 – 57,900 p.m.
Other Allowances are as issued by SRC from time to time.
Location; Kilifi
Job description
The holder of this position will lead the design and implementation of surveys and regular data collection meant to provide data necessary for statistics to inform planning and budgeting as well as review of the service delivery strategy.
Responsibilities
- Undertake
research design, sampling design, data collection, processing and analysis
and report writing;
- Assessment
of statistical infrastructure including the quality and use of appropriate
sampling frames and sample methodology, geographical information systems,
use of information and communication technology.
- Assessment
of quality and availability of key indicators in the main statistical
domains.
- Consolidation
of sector/topic assessments into a full, up to date assessment report/
compendium
- Take
lead in the production of the county statistical abstracts.
- Experience
in research tool design, data collection and analysis.
- Demonstrated
ability and experience in conducting and coordinating surveys (households,
business/establishments), data analysis and training professional
statisticians.
Qualifications
- Be
Kenyan Citizen
- Served
in the grade of Statistician II or in a comparable and relevant position
in the Public Service or private sector for a minimum period of three (3)
years;
- A
Minimum of an Upper Second Class Honors Degree in Statistics.
- Experience
in statistical software (STATA, SAS, E-views, and R&MATLAB).
- Advanced
skills in the usage of MS – Excel.
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the set criteria MUST use the Application for Employment Form (KCPSB 001) and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates and testimonials.
The form can either be;
- Obtained
from the Kilifi County Public Service Board Offices OR
- Downloaded
from the Kilifi County website
Applicants can choose to;
- Deliver
the form to the Office of the Secretary; County Public Service Board at
the Kilifi Complex Centre, Tuskys Building 2nd Floor
- Address
it to;-
THE SECRETARY, COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
KILIFI COUNTY GOVERNMENT
P.O BOX 491-80108
KILIFI
All applications in hard copy stating the post applied for should be received not later than 5.00pm on 13th day of February, 2020.
Kilifi County is an equal opportunity employer hence encourages women and physically challenged persons to apply.
- Only
shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
- Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
