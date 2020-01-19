JOB TITLE:

Constituency Administrative Assistants (19 Posts)

SCALE: 8





LOCATION (CONSTITUENCY); Lafey, Kesses, Malindi, Kasarani, Mwingi Central, Maara, Ikolomani, Kisumu Central, Kilifi South, Limuru, South Imenti, Kipkelion East, Kajiado West, Mwatate, Kilifi North, Daadab, Uriri, Mt. Elgon, Webuye West

DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Voter Registration and Electoral Operations

TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent and Pensionable

Reporting to the Constituency Election Coordinator (CEC), the Constituency Administrative Assistant shall be responsible for all matters pertaining the administration of the Constituency Offices where they shall be deployed .

Responsibilities

Oversee the general management of constituency office in the absence of the CEC;

Completing voter registration control sheets and control registers;

Keep up to date statistics on voter registration exercise;

Updating regularly and maintaining and updated register of electors and making sure it is always accurate;

Checking that all electoral materials and equipment are in good working condition;

Assist the CEC in mapping of polling stations/registration centres;

Assist in publicity of voter registration of voters, elections, inspection of the register and any other activity to be undertaken by the Commission;

Quality control the work done by registration and polling officer on voter registration;

Receive, distribute and maintain an inventory of materials and equipment to registration centres in time;

Replacing lost and defaced voters cards with duplicate cards;

Assist in preparation of work plans, security plans, transport, and logistical plans;

Safeguarding registration data;

Assist in verifying the register of visitors;

Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified materials; and preparing responses to basic routine correspondence;

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Commission

Qualifications

Must have a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences;

Must have three(3) years working experience in a busy organization;

Must hail from the Constituency he/she is applying for as indicated in the National Identity card;

Should be competent and confident in handling office records and processes;

Must have good interpersonal and communication skills and a team player;

Must be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;

Must be a person of undoubted integrity

Integrity Clearance

Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);

Higher Education Loans Board;

Professional bodies (where applicable) to which the applicant is a member g. LSK, IHRM, KISM, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. (where applicable) and Credit Reference Bureau Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference

How to Apply

Applications are strictly online. Details, including job requirements are available on the Commission website, https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs

After completing online application, applicants are also required to submit hard copies of application letters, detailed CVs, academic certificates, testimonials, and ID/Passport to:

The Commission Secretary/CEO

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, 15th floor Anniversary Towers,

P.O. Box 45371-00100,