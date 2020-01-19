JOB TITLE: Constituency Administrative Assistants (19 Posts)
SCALE: 8
LOCATION (CONSTITUENCY); Lafey, Kesses, Malindi, Kasarani, Mwingi Central, Maara, Ikolomani, Kisumu Central, Kilifi South, Limuru, South Imenti, Kipkelion East, Kajiado West, Mwatate, Kilifi North, Daadab, Uriri, Mt. Elgon, Webuye West
DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Voter Registration and Electoral Operations
TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent and Pensionable
Reporting to the Constituency Election Coordinator (CEC), the Constituency Administrative Assistant shall be responsible for all matters pertaining the administration of the Constituency Offices where they shall be deployed.
Responsibilities
- Oversee
the general management of constituency office in the absence of the CEC;
- Completing
voter registration control sheets and control registers;
- Keep
up to date statistics on voter registration exercise;
- Updating
regularly and maintaining and updated register of electors and making sure
it is always accurate;
- Checking
that all electoral materials and equipment are in good working condition;
- Assist
the CEC in mapping of polling stations/registration centres;
- Assist
in publicity of voter registration of voters, elections, inspection of the
register and any other activity to be undertaken by the Commission;
- Quality
control the work done by registration and polling officer on voter
registration;
- Receive,
distribute and maintain an inventory of materials and equipment to
registration centres in time;
- Replacing
lost and defaced voters cards with duplicate cards;
- Assist
in preparation of work plans, security plans, transport, and logistical
plans;
- Safeguarding
registration data;
- Assist
in verifying the register of visitors;
- Ensuring
security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified
materials; and preparing responses to basic routine correspondence;
- Perform
any other duties as assigned by the Commission
Qualifications
- Must
have a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences;
- Must
have three(3) years working experience in a busy organization;
- Must
hail from the Constituency he/she is applying for as indicated in the
National Identity card;
- Should
be competent and confident in handling office records and processes;
- Must
have good interpersonal and communication skills and a team player;
- Must
be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;
- Must
be a person of undoubted integrity
Integrity Clearance
Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;
- Ethics
and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
- Directorate
of Criminal Investigation (DCI);
- Kenya
Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Office
of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);
- Higher
Education Loans Board;
- Professional
bodies (where applicable) to which the applicant is a member g. LSK, IHRM,
KISM, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. (where applicable) and Credit Reference Bureau
Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference
How to Apply
Applications are strictly online. Details, including job requirements are available on the Commission website, https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs
After completing online application, applicants are also required to submit hard copies of application letters, detailed CVs, academic certificates, testimonials, and ID/Passport to:
The Commission Secretary/CEO
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, 15th floor Anniversary Towers,
P.O. Box 45371-00100,
Nairobi
