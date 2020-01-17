Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - Benson Omala, a form four student at Kisumu Day Secondary School and Western Stima striker, has become the youngest player to win the Kenya Premier League Player of the month Award.





The 17-year old football prodigy was in blistering form in December where he scored five goals.





For his exploits, Omalla was given a trophy and 49' smart TV courtesy of LG, the award sponsors.





Speaking after receiving the award on Wednesday morning while in school, the youngster said:





“I want to thank my coach for believing in and nurturing me. I’m glad I repaid the faith by showing my brilliance and scoring goals which are a striker’s primary target,”





“I’d like to score more goals if I get game time and be among the top scorers. My ambitions are to play for the national team. I already scored two goals for the Under 20 national team in the Cecafa tourney and I’m glad I was called up in the senior team despite not making the final cut. I want to tell Kimanzi that he will see more of me,” he added.





On his part, Kisumu Day High School Principal Daniel Mwaturo urged him to focus on both football and education.





“Talent and good brains are God-given and each of them should be nurtured. The boy only trains with the school team and only features for Western Stima in their home games except during holidays. He can really do wonders when fully dedicated to training with the team and playing all games. But I’m glad he is also doing well in academics and could get scholarships abroad,” said Mwaturo.





See the photos below.