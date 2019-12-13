Friday December 13, 2019 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among the dignitaries that attended this year’s Jamhuri Day that was graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Nyayo National Stadium.





Many of his supporters expected to be recognized officially and given a chance to address the gathering but that didn’t happen.











According to sources, Raila was not allowed to address today’s Jamhuri day function at Nyayo stadium to avoid confusion in the protocol as it happened during the launch of BBI report at Bomas of Kenya.





The organizers of the Jamhuri programme all agreed it was a national function hence set aside for the presidency that brings together President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.





After the entertainment, Ruto was invited to speak and then hand over to Uhuru.

Uhuru had been warned not to invite Raila the same with Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



