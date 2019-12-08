Saturday December 8, 2019 - Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was secretly transferred from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) cells in Nairobi to Lari Police Station in Kiambu on Friday night.





Reports indicate that the transfer took place at around 8:00 pm.





The Governor was earlier on scheduled to be transferred to Kilimani Police Station but the plans were cancelled.





Officials close to Sonko were made to believe that he had been moved to Kamukunji Police Station.

The movement of Sonko from the Integrity Center is believed to have stemmed from reports that sections of his supporters were planning to stage a demonstration.





Police Spokesman Charles Owino had issued a warning against any form of demonstration in connection to the arrest of the Governor.





“We would also wish to inform the public that we have reports that a group of individuals is mobilizing to cause civil unrest.”





“The general public is therefore warned that persons intending to assemble, demonstrate or picket must do so with strict adherence to the law,” Owino stated.





It is believed that Sonko was initially scheduled to be detained at either Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) police cells or Wilson Airport police station but ended up being detained at the EACC cells.



This is after the questioning took longer than expected.





The Governor is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday to face several graft related charges, assault and resisting arrest.



