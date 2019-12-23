Tuesday December 24, 2019 - As political realignments start to take shape ahead of the 2022 general election, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua remains optimistic that ODM leader Raila Odinga will back former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for President.





Speaking yesterday, Wambua remained confident that the former Prime Minister will stick with their pre-election deal to back Kalonzo for the top seat come the next poll.





"There is a properly-drawn document witnessed and deposited under the custody of renowned international legal experts.”





“To the extent that the deal has not been invalidated by the two parties (Wiper and ODM), I firmly hold the view that Raila will support Kalonzo for the position of Kalonzo in the August 2022 polls," Wambua said.





Raila's controversial swearing-in in January 2018 and his subsequent handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta created tensions in NASA coalition with Kalonzo, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his FORD Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula seemingly keen to chart their political future away from Raila.





Kalonzo has been Raila's running mate in the past two presidential elections, where the pair finished runners-up to the Jubilee duo of President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.





