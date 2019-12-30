Tuesday December 31, 2019 - Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta can be the Prime Minister in 2022 if he so wishes.





In a tweet on Monday, Murkomen stated that if the BBI report happens to be passed, Uhuru can be the next Prime minister after Deputy President William Ruto wins the elections.





"If we pass the recommendations of BBI report as it is and DP Ruto wins the Presidency while HE Uhuru Kenyatta is the Jubilee Party Leader with a majority in Parliament then he can be the PM of course after battling it out with Moses Kuria and If President so wishes" Murkomen said.





This follows Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe Sunday's comment, stating that President Uhuru is free to vie in 2022 as the Prime Minister.





According to Murathe, there will be nothing that will stop Uhuru in 2022 as the leader of the Jubilee Party from heading the government as the executive Prime Minister should he decide to go for this seat.





“The only thing the President can’t do is to run for Presidency but, under the new political dispensation envisaged by the BBI team, we anticipate new political formations that will be all-encompassing and inclusive,” said Murathe.





