Monday December 2, 2019 - Siaya Senator James Orengo has accused Deputy President William Ruto of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking at Jaramogi Odinga Primary School in Bondo, Siaya County, Orengo said that Ruto must read from the same script as President Uhuru Kenyatta if he wants to remain relevant in the political arena.





According to Orengo, no deputy ever survives in the political arena if she or he doesn’t respect the boss.





He also argued that the DP should respect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as well for his own good.

“If you refuse to respect Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Amolo Odinga because you are deputy just like Okumbe to Rasanga, your days are numbered.”





“You must read from the same script if you are a deputy.”





“If you want to survive you must read,… Even Atwoli has people who read his script,” he said.





Ruto has maintained that he will support the implementation of the BBI report if it is going to be undertaken by Parliament.



