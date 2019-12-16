Monday December 16, 2019 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has slammed Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, after claiming that Deputy President William Ruto is planning to kill him.





On Monday, Mutua, who is serving his second term, claimed that Ruto, Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, and his National Assembly counterpart, Aden Duale, issued threats against him at State House.





Reacting to these claims, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, accused Mutua of seeking cheap publicity at the expense of Ruto.

“You are not a worthy leader, you are just a slay king seeking cheap publicity."



"The best thing you can do is to deal with slay queens."



"You are among the top five most corrupt Governors in Kenya," Sudi said.





"You are not in the same league with DP William Ruto or neither my league."



"You are way below me. Stop those nonsense..," Sudi added.



