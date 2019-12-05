Thursday, December 5, 2019 - President Uhuru’s angry rant against leaders opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans.





While launching a clinic funded by the Japanese Government in Mangu, Kiambu County, Uhuru lectured leaders from his backyard campaigning against the BBI.





At some point, the President reverted to Gikuyu to make sure his message sinks in.

However, it appears Kenyans are sick and tired of his now common rants and threats and decided to tell him off via the hash tag, #ConfusedPresident.





Check out some of the tweets below.















