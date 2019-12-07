Saturday, December 7, 2019

-Kangundo Member of Parliament, Fabian Muli, has been put on the spot after he was spotted harassing motorists in a traffic jam.





Instead of following traffic rules, the rogue MP over-lapped, put on siren and strobe lights, and sandwiched his guzzler in between others cars, causing more mess during the heavy traffic build up.





Kenyans on twitter led by Robert Alai have lashed out at the Member Of Parliament for acting as if he is above the law, and described him as an asshole.





