Thursday December 5, 2019 - Senator James Orengo has confirmed that the United Kingdom cancelled his and Raila Odinga's visa after the latter was sworn in on January 30th.





This is after ANC Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, revealed in his book that Raila had been banned from visiting various western countries for being a war lord after his swearing in as the People’s President.





However, Orengo refuted claims that their visa cancellation forced Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, into the handshake pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The Siaya Senator did not buy into claims by ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, in his new book Soaring Above the Storms of Passion.

He argued that if that was the case, the travel ban would have been executed before the January 30th swearing-in of Raila.





He admitted that there was pressure even from inside NASA especially from Mr. Odinga's co-principals, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula.





“I was with Raila when Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Donald Yamamoto called him... Raila told him that the US couldn’t impose a President on Kenya and he had no interest in travelling to the US," Orengo stated.





Mudavadi also claimed that Raila agreed to work with President Kenyatta because of financial woes.



