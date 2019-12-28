Saturday, December 28, 2019 -There was drama in a WhatsApp group after a man posted a photo of a woman he banged recently not knowing that she was married and her relative was in the same group.





The man sent the steamy photo engaging in a sexual act with the woman in the naughty WhatsApp group called Connect Vaseline where men brag about their sex escapades and a group member who happens to be a relative of the randy married woman responded in shock saying, “WTF, that’s my husband’s cousin.”





The cheating woman’s face was clearly displayed and we wonder how her husband will react after finding out that his wife is spreading her legs to other men.





See this.







