Sunday, December 22, 2019- Photos of alleged Louis Vuitton designer condoms which costs $68 (Ksh 6800) have emerged on social media.





The condom which was designed by Georgia Republic architect Irakli Kiziria, is enveloped in the label’s famous brown color and adorned with what looks like raised lettering which supposed to enhance pleasure.





The luxurious condoms have left tongues wagging and elicited hilarious reactions from netizens.





Check out the photos and response below.



















