Thursday December 12, 2019 - Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has refuted claims that he was working with Deputy President William Ruto.





The former Vice President labeled allegations of him 'working with Ruto' as an ill motive by his rivals to drive a wedge between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"In the light of recent conversations and speculations about working with the DP, please note that these speculations are malicious," Kalonzo stated.





"They are a desperate attempt to drive a wedge between me and H.E the President and have failed," he added.





Interestingly, his remarks implied that what was described as Ruto was going against President Uhuru Kenyatta, something that surprised many Kenyans, considering that Ruto is Uhuru’s principal deputy with whom they were elected on the same ticket.





" You mean, work with Ruto is working against the Presidency? He is the deputy at least last time I checked," Morris Kiruga Ikonya wondered.





"Wait a minute... Does it mean you working with H.E Ruto is working against the President?" Bramwel Paul posed.





