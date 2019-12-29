Sunday, December 29, 2019-The proverbial forty days of this thug finally reached after “Juju” was used to nab him.
Several suspects were paraded in public after a robbery incidence and brooms believed to be laced with “Juju” passed over their necks to try and identity the person behind the theft.
It was not a lucky day for this guy who is a notorious thug after the juju laced brooms captured him.
Watch the dramatic video taken in Ghana, one of the African countries where witchcraft is rampant.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
