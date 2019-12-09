Monday, December 9, 2019 - It was a bad day in office for this shameless dude who has been snatching phones in overloaded buses after he was caught red handed attempting to steal from a passenger and given a form of punishment that he will never forget anytime soon.





The dude attempted to snatch a phone from a passenger inside an overloaded bus but his proverbial forty days had finally reached.





The passenger attempted to throw him through the window as the bus was moving, leaving the poor dude begging for mercy like a baby.





An irate mob was seen descending on the poor dude with kicks and blows as he hanged dangerously on the bus window, teaching him a lesson that he will never forget.

Watch video.