Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - Popular city socialite, Huddah Monroe, has caused a stir on social media after she expressed her displeasure at the number of billboards erected in Nairobi to promote different brands of alcohol.





The petite lass went on to suggest that alcohol billboards should be banned for condom ads instead as a way of promoting safe sex.





Taking to Instagram she wrote:





“Stop advertising alcohol on billboards! Everywhere in Nairobi is alcohol billboards and cigarettes ads, they should be banned. Stop glorifying bad things. Let our Kids get to 18 and decide their fate.





“I drive around all I see is alcohol. It’s just on your face. Imagine our kids, they don’t drive, they pay attention.





“Sonko needs to rip and burn all alcohol and cigarette billboards to the ground”





“Let’s promote more Condom billboards. Why is that banned?





“Why is safe sex not a discussion? Why are we scared to talk about sex in this bedroom called Nairobi? Next to an alcohol billboard should be a condom billboard.





Condom Ads should be everywhere”





Her post has elicited mixed reactions ans stirred a conversation on social media with some echoing her sentiments and others dismissing her suggestion.





Check out some reactions below.





leonaidaz: “huyu aache story mingi…ni stick tu anapenda.”





lindabelinda_ronney: “Many will calm her names but this is naked truth,some Kenyans behave like they dont have sex and every day they are having it unprotected.”





sophiadinda: “Today I agree with Hiddah,sex is everywhere bt then people are afraid to talk about it in an official way..bt for a long time”





ian____theninetyseventh: “So hataki watu wakue walevi anataka wakue kahaba with protection.”





the.radio.king: “Ni kama watu walishindwa kufunga duka…”





marion_katee: “but Siz if you had an alcohol business it would b on your timeline n maybe on the billboard too”



