Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - There was drama in a hospital after a married woman stormed in breathing fire and attacked her husband’s side-chick.





The married woman unleashed kicks and blows on the sick side-chick who was admitted in the ward, before stripping her naked as the hospital attendants and patients watched in shock.





Despite the side chick being sick, she tried to defend herself but she was over-powered and beaten black and blue.

Watch video.