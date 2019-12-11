Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - Back in April this year, embattled Governor, Mike Sonko, who is facing serious corruption charges, bought his wife an expensive chain at a high end shop in Dubai.





The flashy Governor, who is linked to a Ksh 357 million corruption scandal, paid the cash in dollars amounting to Ksh 4 million and bragged about it on social media.





Perhaps this is what caught the attention of EACC detectives, prompting investigations that unearthed how he is involved in massive corruption.





See this video he posted back in April.