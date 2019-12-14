Saturday, December 14, 2019- This randy groom has left tongues wagging and jaws dropping with his crazy antics during his wedding.





This is a bizarre tradition where the groom removes something up the lady’s thigh to officially make her his wife.





The groom removes the garter from the bride's leg, sometimes with his hands or perhaps with his teeth, while a crowd watches and tosses the piece of cloth to the eligible bachelors at the wedding.









Watch the video below.



