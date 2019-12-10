Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - Chaos erupted over the weekend after goons associated with Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, clashed with supporters of Deputy President William Ruto before he graced a fundraising event in the area.





The goons took to the streets and started harassing supporters of Ruto who reiterated back, leading to a fierce fight that forced police to intervene.





A video of the goons who were sponsored by Ngunjiri Wambugu causing chaos ahead of Ruto’s visit stripping a woman naked has emerged.





The goons confronted the woman and dragged her to the ground, before stripping her naked.

Watch the video.