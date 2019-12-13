Friday December 13, 2019

-Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has become the first senior politician to poke holes on the President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to prolong the tenure of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce.





On Wednesday, Uhuru together with his newfound compatriot, Raila Odinga handed the 14-member team a new tenure and a role of spearheading the BBI report's public participation set to kick off early next year.





But speaking on Friday, Wetangula argued that this was the wrong way to go, saying that given that the team is the same one behind the initial report, there was a need for fresh brains.





Wetangula said there was a need for inclusion of some technocrats, judging by the technicality of the exercise lying ahead.





I’m surprised that the president has retained this team. I expected that this process was for sieving and synthesising of views collected from the public by the Haji team. This stage is more technical. With the retention of the team without the technocrats, it will be no different from what we had in Bomas,” Wetangula said.





According to him, the fact that the task force is also being seen as trying to manipulate the 2022 polls, a new team which can be considered neutral should handle the remaining part.



