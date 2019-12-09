Monday December 9, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed that his recent show of comradery with the Deputy President William Ruto has not gone well with some people.





Taking to social med ia on Monday, Kuria said that he had not politicked for a long period with DP Ruto.





However, the two weeks he had worked with him, Ruto has caused discomfort to some people he did not mention.





According to him, he has been warned against backing the DP who has been traversing the country in what has been thought to be popularizing himself ahead of the 2022 presidential race.





''Strange times we are living in.”





“I haven't been doing politics with William Ruto since Nov 2018.”

“2 weeks of holding joint events with WSR and I trend daily... people telling me how I am disrespecting so and so and warning me that I will go the JM Kariuki way. Lord hear us,'' read Moses Kuria's post.





Moses Kuria's sentiments come amid a warning by renowned city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, not to undermine the Presidency.





"Moses Kuria is the MP of President Uhuru Kenyatta.”





“But it seems he has decided to be a cheerleader of those wanting to delegitimize and undermine the President ...Moses Kuria needs to read books of Shakespeare and Ancient Rome: Undermining the King leads to insanity or worse," Kipkorir said on Sunday.





Leaders allied to DP Ruto have been accused of trying to undermine the legacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta who had earlier warned those politicking around the country.



