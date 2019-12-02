Monday, December 2, 2019 - Over the weekend, popular Nigerian singer, Joe Boy, headlined the much hyped Nai-Fest Concert that took place at Ngong Race Course, Nairobi.





The fast rising singer, who has been releasing hit after hit, disappointed his fans after he performed for less than 15 minutes, something that is common among Nigerian artists who headline events in Nairobi.





As Joe was performing one of his hit songs, a fan attempted to rob him but his bouncers acted fast before he lost his valuables.





The fan was going for his phone, sneakers or expensive chains.





A video that has emerged from the concert shows the bouncers whisking the singer away after a fan attempted to pull him from the stage, with the intention of robbing from him.

Check this out.