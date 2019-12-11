Wednesday December 11, 2019 – Kaya elders have condemned the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for investigating Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, over incitement utterances he made during this year’s Madaraka Day.





Speaking on Wednesday, the elders threatened President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, of dire consequences should they not rein on the NCIC to drop the investigations against Kingi.





They said that coast people have started reading malice in the Building Bridges Initiative Report, claiming that what the Governor said should not be interpreted as incitement, hence, should have been captured in the report.





Led by Tsuma Nzai of Magarini Culture Association, the elders insisted that they will lead the Mijikenda and the entire Coast community to shoot down the BBI Report if NCIC continues disturbing governor Kingi and other Coast leaders who speak on the historical injustices in the coast.

Nzai reiterated that the utterances Kingi made on June 1 are not the Governor’s making but belong to the people of the Coast.





“Instead of going after the Governor, let NCIC grill the Coast people, especially Kaya elders, because we own that claim and stand,” said Nzai.





“What Kingi did was representing our grievances which the Government has never had time to address,” he added.





According to the Kaya elders, the Coast people feel bitter whenever the same Government cuts off leaders who volunteer to make their grievances known.





“We appreciate the Governor for reminding the coast people and all Kenyans of what transpired before Kenya attained independence,” Nzai said.



