Wednesday December 11, 2019 - The Council of Governors is not and will not protect any County boss accused of graft.





This was revealed by the Council’s chair, Wycliffe Oparanya.





Speaking during an interview, Oparanya said that the council is committed in the war against graft, adding that Governors are ready to support the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in the war against the vice.





“CoG is not shielding any Governor on corruption cases.”





“Nairobi is, however, unique in that it has no Deputy Governor therefore in the absence of the Governor, there is no leadership which is why we were seeking an audience with the President,” he said.

However, Oparanya asked the bodies tasked with the war against graft to pursue suspects in the right manner.





He noted that the Governor accused of graft will not step aside until their cases are determined.





He alluded that taxpayers have continued to suffer because of the cases of graft.





“We are against the courts deciding that affected governors step aside.”





‘One person suspected to have caused a problem causes many wananchi to suffer.”





“Governors are not accounting officers, how does he being in office affect investigation?” he said.



