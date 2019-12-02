Monday December 2, 2019 -Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung'wa, on Saturday launched a scathing attack against Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, as the debate on the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) continues.





This is after Matiang’I, while speaking in Kirinyaga County, dismissed claims that he was frustrating allies of the DP alongside his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.





Matiang'i insisted that he will not be cowed by critics, a statement clearly addressed to DP Ruto and his brigade.





Speaking on Saturday during an empowerment programme of the Lari Constituency Development Fund (CDF) beneficiaries, Kiambu County, Ichung'wa lamented that the CS has been frustrating the allies of Deputy President William Ruto.





“So you Matiang’i, you have eaten for two days you are satisfied.”





“We know what you did in Ruaraka we have not forgotten.”





“You will know we are also men.”





“We do not want nonsense.”





“We are gentlemen and we don’t want nonsense.”





“Even as we do not want nonsense.”





“Don’t think because you are chasing people with the police we will fear you.”





“Bring all of them and see whether they will arrest us,” he said.





Ichung'wa argued that no amount of intimidation will make them abandon DP Ruto before the next general election.





He noted that they are ready to stand with Ruto until he ascends to power after President Uhuru Kenyatta exits office.



