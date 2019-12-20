Friday December 20, 2019 - An outspoken Jubilee Party MP has asked members of the Kikuyu community to honour the promise they made to support Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.





Speaking on Thursday while among Kikuyu leaders who visited Ruto at his Sugoi home, Naivasha MP, Jayne Kihara, said that Mt Kenya region voters owe Ruto because he supported President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and in 2017.





Kihara also insisted that Mt Kenya region has not abandoned their covenant and will not betray him come 2022 presidential elections.





“Come what may, we are Christians and we agreed 10 for Uhuru and 10 for Ruto.”





“We have not heard the break of Uhuruto.”

“If it has, then bring evidence," Kihara said.





“We cannot cheat him (Ruto) having helped us.”





“We formed Jubilee administration in Nakuru.”





“When Nakuru decides, just know it's a reflection of the entire country.”





“We are not abandoning our initial position," Kihara added.





During the meeting, Dr Ruto insisted that winning the Presidency is not a matter of life and death, adding that he wants to see a peaceful country after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.



